Hayden Christensen says there's still "good, meaty stuff" to explore in the Darth Vader era of Star Wars, and I really want to see that spin-off

Anakin Skywalker actor Hayden Christensen has shared his Star Wars wish list, and I really need to see these projects.

Christensen played Anakin in the Star Wars prequels, returning to reprise his role for the Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney Plus show and then Ahsoka. He'll be back in Ahsoka season 2, and, by the looks of things, it will be in a larger role than season 1.

"I'd love to get to do some more Clone Wars-era Anakin, too," Christensen said at Fan Expo Boston (H/T Collider). "I think there are some fun stories there to tell,” Christensen said. “And if it meant I got to swing a lightsaber with Ewan [McGregor] again, that would be amazing.”

That's not the only era in Anakin's life he'd like to revisit, either. "I'd love to get to do some more stuff in the Darth Vader timeline… I think there's some good, meaty stuff there to explore still," Christensen explained. "If the powers that be decided a Vader spin-off is something they want to see, I'd be there in a heartbeat. 100%. I would love to. It would be amazing to keep exploring this character in both eras."

Plus, he's open to exploring Anakin's time as a Force ghost more, too, saying "all of it would be good fun for me."

Honestly, I really need to see these spin-offs – especially the Darth Vader one. Even though we've seen a lot of Anakin and Vader across the Star Wars movies and shows, Christensen is right to say there's more to explore about Skyguy.

Ahsoka season 2 is expected next year, while next up for Star Wars is The Mandalorian & Grogu, which hits the big screen next May.

