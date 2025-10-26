Details about the scrapped Star Wars show The Acolyte's future that we never got to see have been revealed

Fan theories were correct, after all

After just one season, the dark and deceptive Star Wars prequel series, The Acolyte, was canceled, and with it, one of the coolest characters to ever join the franchise vanished along with it. No matter how much hate the series set 100 years before The Phantom Menace got, one thing that many could agree on was Manny Jacinto's Jedi-evicerating villain, Qimir, aka The Stranger, who rocked dual lightsabers and stole the show. Now, following the release of a new book, The Art of the Acolyte, details have been revealed (via the SFF Gazette) that showrunner Leslye Headland had plans for Qimir to become the first Knight of Ren.

“It was in the design of the character, as well as knowing that we were going to introduce Darth Plagueis, who has to end up with Palpatine as his apprentice. Following the Rule of Two - a precept that limited the Sith to just two at any given time, a master and an apprentice - one way to keep it going it is if the Stranger is the first Knight of Ren, part of a Sith-adjacent cult that we know eventually survives."

