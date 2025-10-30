Ahsoka star Rosario Dawson shares then deletes a season 2 wrap post for the Star Wars show, promising we'll "meet again"

Ahsoka star Rosario Dawson has shared – then deleted – a pretty interesting post about season 2 of the Star Wars show.

Ahsoka season 2 wrapped very recently, though there's no release date for the next installment in the story of Snips just yet.

"It’s a wrap! It was thrilling to sign and gift nearly 1k of these epic Displate magnetic metal posters to our incredibly hardworking crew of AHSOKA Season 2… the Force is strong with this team. Enjoy a little piece of the galaxy till we meet again," she captioned the post, which features a selfie of Dawson posing with the artwork.

Now, the interesting part here is "until we meet again." Is Dawson teasing a third season of her Star Wars show? That remains to be seen. Of course, "till we meet again" is also a very common way of saying goodbye, so it's possible that Dawson is simply bidding farewell to her coworkers. We'll just have to wait and see.

Not much is known about Ahsoka season 2 just yet, but what we do know is that it will feature action across two galaxies, the return of Admiral Ackbar, Rory McCann taking over as Baylan Skoll from the late Ray Stevenson, and Hayden Christensen returning as Anakin Skywalker, as revealed at Star Wars Celebration 2025.

"She had a more of a strong gravitas at the beginning, and she was a little bit more unflappable," Dawson said recently of Ahsoka Tano. "And I'm liking that she's relaxing, she's kind of getting back into her joy. I think those moments with Hayden [Christensen] and Anakin were so important for her to heal something so she could be more present. And that's what I'm really enjoying. I think we get to explore that a lot more in the second season… I'm really glad that we get to add more joy into her life and see her relax a little bit more and work in community a little bit more than she has."

