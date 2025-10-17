Star Wars actor throws doubt on a potential The Mandalorian season 4 and confirms she won't be joining The Mandalorian and Grogu on the big screen

The Mandalorian actor Katy O'Brian has confirmed that her character Elia Kane won't be in new movie The Mandalorian and Grogu – and she's not sure if season 4 is happening, either.

"I don't know if they're going to do a season 4," O'Brian told Polygon. "I know the movie's coming out. I know I'm not in it."

Elia Kane is a comms officer who worked with Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) and first appeared in season 2. After being captured by the New Republic at the end of the second season, she remained loyal to the Imperial cause and continued to work undercover for Gideon.

The Mandalorian season 4 is still up in the air: season 3 came to an end over two years ago, but there's been no word on either renewal or cancellation. However, a big-screen follow-up is definitely on the way, with Pedro Pascal returning as Din Djarin. He'll be joined by Sigourney Weaver as a New Republic colonel and Jeremy Allen White as the voice of Rotta the Hutt.

The movie's official synopsis reads as follows: "The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin and his young apprentice Grogu."

The Mandalorian and Grogu arrives in theaters on May 22, 2026. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other new Star Wars movies and shows on the way.