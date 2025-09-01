Solo star Alden Ehrenreich hasn't completely ruled out a Star Wars return, but it sounds like it would take a lot to convince him: "It would have to really, really be the right version of it"

It doesn't sound like Solo star Alden Ehrenreich has completely ruled out a return to Star Wars, but it seems like it would have to be under very specific circumstances.

"It would have to really, really be the right version of it," the actor said in a new interview with Collider.

Ehrenreich played the titular role in the 2018 Star Wars prequel. Set 10 years before A New Hope, it serves as an origin story for Han and Chewbacca and follows their first heist together.

Solo: A Star Wars Story received mixed reviews, with a score of 69% on Rotten Tomatoes, and it was a box office bomb (reports in 2019 suggested that the movie made a loss of around $76 million). Directed by Ron Howard, the cast also included Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson, Thandiwe Newton, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

"Your job as an actor, in a way, is to use the energy that’s happening [around you]," Ehrenreich told the publication of his experience making the movie. "And sometimes that energy involves stress, but characters are under stress. There are very few characters who are just having a ball. So it’s contributive sometimes. As long as it’s an environment where people feel safe."

Since Solo: A Star Wars Story, Ehrenreich has also starred in movies like Oppenheimer and Cocaine Bear. He was most recently seen in new horror movie Weapons, about a class of children that mysteriously disappears overnight, in which he plays corrupt police officer Paul.

Weapons is currently in theaters. For more on what to watch, check out our guide to the other best upcoming horror movies on the way in 2025.