Mark Hamill says Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni are "speaking the same language that George [Lucas] did," in a way he "questioned in the sequels"

Luke Skywalker actor Mark Hamill has high praise for The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau and Ahsoka creator Dave Filoni.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter as part of a longer answer on why he returned as Luke for The Mandalorian season 2 finale, Hamill explained: "I think Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, boy, do they get Star Wars. They get it. They're speaking the same language that George did in a way that I questioned in the sequels."

As for his return to the role in The Mandalorian, Hamill explained: "The reason I did Mandalorian was that Luke had a beginning and an end. There was no middle. It was like making a trilogy about James Bond as a young boy who first became aware of the Secret Service and wanted to be a part of it. Part two was him training to be an agent. Part three is earning his license to kill – The End. No From Russia With Love, Dr. No or Goldfinger. You never got to see Luke as a Master Jedi at the peak of his powers. He was the most idealistic character in that series. He was someone who would take adversity and double down and come back and counter his setbacks. We didn’t see any of that. So when I got the chance, I thought, 'Geez, this is wonderful.'"

Hamill also returned in The Book of Boba Fett for a Luke-centric episode that saw the Jedi training Baby Yoda – but, since then, he hasn't returned again, and Hamill has indicated he most likely wouldn't come back anyway. "I had my time. I'm appreciative of that, but I really think they should focus on the future and all the new characters," he explained. "And by the way, when I disappeared in [The Last Jedi], I left my robes behind. And there's no way I’m gonna appear as a naked Force ghost."

Next up for Star Wars is The Mandalorian & Grogu, which releases next May. We can also expect Ahsoka season 2 sometime soon.

In the meantime, keep up to date with our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows.