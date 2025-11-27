A new Mandalorian and Grogu trailer is currently playing in theaters, and it shows off more of Zeb Orrelios and Baby Yoda destroying a droid

A new trailer for The Mandalorian and Grogu is currently playing in theaters, and it gives us a fresh sneak peek at the upcoming Star Wars movie.

The trailer is a theatrical exclusive playing in front of Zootopia 2, which means the only way to see it is to head out to the theater and catch the animated Disney movie. But, we've laid eyes on the new clip and can bring you a description of what it shows.

While it's not very different to the original trailer that released earlier this year, it does include some footage from Star Wars Celebration 2025, including Grogu using the Force to destroy a mouse droid. Plus, we get a better look at Star Wars Rebels character Zeb Orrelios walking side by side with Mando.

We also see Mando and Grogu piloting what looks like an AT-RT off the side of a snowy cliff – the same that Mando takes down the Imperial walker on – as well as the crowd cheering for Rotta the Hutt in the gladiator ring.

"Now we get to really have fun with him," director Jon Favreau said of Zeb in a recent interview. "He’s such a compelling character, even if you've never seen Rebels, between the voice, the swagger, and the physical ability."

Zeb made his live-action debut in The Mandalorian season 3, so it makes sense we'd see him again in the film, which will be the franchise's return to the big screen.

The Mandalorian and Grogu arrives on May 22, 2026. In the meantime, brush up on your knowledge of the galaxy far, far away with our guide to the Star Wars timeline.