A new Mandalorian and Grogu trailer is currently playing in theaters, and it shows off more of Zeb Orrelios and Baby Yoda destroying a droid

News
By published

A new Mandalorian and Grogu trailer is in theaters now

Baby Yoda and some Anzellans in The Mandalorian and Grogu trailer
(Image credit: Disney)

A new trailer for The Mandalorian and Grogu is currently playing in theaters, and it gives us a fresh sneak peek at the upcoming Star Wars movie.

The trailer is a theatrical exclusive playing in front of Zootopia 2, which means the only way to see it is to head out to the theater and catch the animated Disney movie. But, we've laid eyes on the new clip and can bring you a description of what it shows.

We also see Mando and Grogu piloting what looks like an AT-RT off the side of a snowy cliff – the same that Mando takes down the Imperial walker on – as well as the crowd cheering for Rotta the Hutt in the gladiator ring.

"Now we get to really have fun with him," director Jon Favreau said of Zeb in a recent interview. "He’s such a compelling character, even if you've never seen Rebels, between the voice, the swagger, and the physical ability."

Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards
Deputy Entertainment Editor

I'm the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.