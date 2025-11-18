The Mandalorian and Grogu director Jon Favreau says "we get to really have fun with" fan-favorite Star Wars Rebels character Zeb Orrelios in the new movie: "He's such a compelling character, even if you've never seen Rebels"

The Mandalorian and Grogu will include an increased role for one Star Wars Rebels character

The Mandalorian and Grogu director Jon Favreau has teased the role of a fan-favorite Star Wars character in the upcoming movie: Zeb Orrelios, who also briefly appeared in The Mandalorian season 3.

"Now we get to really have fun with him," Favreau said in a new interview with Empire. "He’s such a compelling character, even if you’ve never seen Rebels, between the voice, the swagger, and the physical ability."

"The Mandalorian has changed his priorities," Favreau explained. "One of the last things we say [in season 3] is, like, 'I don’t want to go out there and just be a hired gun. I want to work for the good guys.'"

