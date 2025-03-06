The Last of Us season 2 is giving a game character the Bill and Frank treatment – and he's so deep-cut you might barely remember him

The storyline will be very important for Joel and Ellie's relationship

The Last of Us
The Last of Us team has confirmed that they're planning to flesh out a minor character from the games in season 2, in the same way they did for Bill and Frank in season 1. In what was one of the stand-out episodes of the first season, the writers developed a whole backstory for the pair.

Now they're planning something similar with Eugene Linden, who will be played by The Sopranos star Joe Pantoliano. If Eugene doesn't ring much of a bell, you'll be forgiven because he's a character we actually only hear about in passing.

Eugene was a patrolman who lived in Jackson as part of the community there and served in the Fireflies with Tommy Miller. His importance mainly comes from his close friendship with Dina (played by Isabela Merced in season 2) before his death. According to Variety, his introduction was Craig Mazin's idea and one that Neil Druckmann loved.

"I get excited when I see these opportunities,” Druckmann added. "I’m like, 'Oh, I don’t know Eugene that well!' The story we told [in the game] was somewhat superficial. The way this character comes in really gets to the heart of Joel and Ellie and their relationship."

All we really know about Eugene in the games is that he died of natural causes from a stroke, making him one of the few characters to do so. It'll certainly be intriguing to see how the series changes and develops his story when it returns with new episodes.

The Last of Us season 2 begins on HBO on April 13 and on Sky and NOW on April 14. For more, check out our guide to all the upcoming TV shows to get on your radar.

Fay Watson
Fay Watson
Deputy Entertainment Editor

I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.

The Last of Us
The Last of Us season 2 is giving a game character the Bill and Frank treatment – and he's so deep-cut you might barely remember him
Cities: Skylines 2
Cities: Skylines 2 on console is still delayed at least until summer as devs work on "improving performance and stability"
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 screenshot showing a group of medieval men sitting at a table with food, cheering together with wooden mugs of beer lifted high
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is getting its new 1.2 update soon, and it sounds absolutely massive as Warhorse reveals there are "34 pages of patch notes"
Game pieces from Artistry which have an art noveau style
After raising $220,000 on Kickstarter, this art history board game is ready to be the prettiest one in your collection
The Last of Us season 2 first look
The Last of Us season 2 will tell "a different version" of the story, but Neil Druckmann loves the changes they've made: "Its DNA is in there"
Doom
Doom: The Dark Ages' new cutscenes exist because of fans' unlikely obsession with the series' lore: "A Doom game that doesn’t have a story is just an arcade game”
