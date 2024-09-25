The Conjuring director James Wan is producing a Robocop TV show for Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video's Robocop TV show is underway – and with James Wan in tow.

According to Deadline, industry veteran Peter Ocko will serve as showrunner with James Wan set to executive-produce (so you know things are gonna get a little weird and spooky). The series reportedly follows the premise of the franchise and will "focus on a giant tech conglomerate which collaborates with the local police department to introduce a technologically advanced enforcer to combat rising crime – a police officer who’s part man, part machine."

The first RoboCop movie, directed by Paul Verhoeven and starring Peter Weller, hit theaters back in 1987. The franchise follows Alex Murphy, a Detroit, Michigan police officer, who is murdered by a gang of criminals but brought back to life by the fictional megacorporation Omni Consumer Products and transformed into – you guessed it – a cyborg that is part robot and part cop. RoboCop.

The film was a box office success and spawned two sequels, RoboCop 2, directed by Irvin Kershner, and RoboCop 3, directed by comedy-horror helmer Fred Dekker, and an animated series. A poorly received remake was released in 2014. RoboCop: Rogue City, a first-person shooter game, was released to positive reviews in 2023 and sees Peter Weller reprise his role as the titular crime-fighting cyborg.

Wan, who is known for directing Saw, the horror movie that arguably changed the genre forever, and The Conjuring franchise, has a lot of upcoming projects on his plate. The filmmaker is producing Stephen King adaptations Salem's Lot and The Monkey under his Atomic Monster banner.

