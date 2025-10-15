Stranger Things spin-off will "live in a bit of a different world" rather than deepen the Netflix show's "increasingly convoluted mythology"

While Stranger Things season 5 might be the end of the road for the main Netflix show, the universe will live on in a spin-off of some kind, though there are no real details out there just yet about what that might involve.

In a new interview with Variety, creators the Duffer brothers have talked more about what they have in store. Matt Duffer explained that neither of them want to "increasingly expand what could become an insanely convoluted mythology" post-season 5, so the spin-off would "live in a bit of a different world," according to Ross Duffer, though "there's going to be connective tissue."

The secrecy around the spin-off is so great that even Shawn Levy, an executive producer on the show, is in the dark. "They've been very protective of spin-off talk, and I understand that the Matt-Ross bubble is sacred," Levy said. "I'm excited to extend the storytelling life of Stranger Things – I'm not going to call it a 'universe,' because that would be obnoxious." He added: "The STU? Too soon? Shit, I know you're going to use that!"

Recently, the runtime for Stranger Things season 5, Volume 1 episodes were unveiled, and we're in for another lengthy ride. Episode 1 will be one hour and eight minutes, episode 2 is 54 minutes, episode 3 is one hour and six minutes, and episode 4 is one hour and 23 minutes.

Stranger Things season 5, Volume 1, arrives this November 26, with volumes 2 and 3 following soon after on December 25 and December 31. Until then, fill out your watchlist with our guide to the best shows on Netflix.