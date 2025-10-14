Stranger Things showrunner officially reveals season 5, volume 1 episode runtimes, and they're not as long as I was expecting

Stranger Things showrunner Ross Duffer has unveiled the official runtimes of season 5's volume 1 episodes – and they're not as long as we expected.

In a new video posted to Instagram, which you can see below, Duffer scrolls through a Netflix account that lists the runtimes alongside each episode title. Episodes 1 to 3 clock in at one hour and eight minutes, 54 minutes, and one hour and six minutes, respectively, while episode 4 is the longest at one hour and 23 minutes.

"This actually makes me sad. I was hoping they were longer episodes," commented one fan.

Of course, that's only half the season: three more episodes will follow in volume 2 and the show will conclude with a final episode in volume 3. We have a feeling that last episode, in particular, may rack up a significantly longer runtime…

Duffer has previously teased big things for episode 4, titled 'Sorcerer'. "'Sorcerer' is MASSIVE – as big as any finale we've ever done, and the most logistically insane shoot of our lives. We're still recovering," he said last month.

Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink, Winona Ryder, and David Harbour are all returning for Stranger Things' final season, alongside some new additions including Terminator star Linda Hamilton.

Stranger Things season 5, volume 1 arrives on Netflix on November 26, with volumes 2 and 3 following on December 25 and December 31. In the meantime, fill out your watchlist with our picks of the other best shows on Netflix.