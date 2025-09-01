Stranger Things creator teases "logistically insane" season 5 episode, which is "as big as any finale we've ever done"

Stranger Things co-creator Ross Duffer has teased the big things to come in the final season, including "the most logistically insane shoot" of his life.

"Chapters Three and Four: locked, mixed, scored, colored… Volume One is DONE," Duffer wrote on Instagram. The show's final season is being released in three volumes, the first of which consists of four episodes.

"'The Turnbow Trap is the most classic Stranger Things-y episode of the season," he continued. "It's got all our favorite things. Directed by one of our idols, Frank Darabont (Shawshank! Green Mile! Walking Dead!) – who literally came out of retirement for this. He crushed it, obviously.

"'Sorcerer' is MASSIVE – as big as any finale we've ever done, and the most logistically insane shoot of our lives. We're still recovering."

The final season of the show is still a bit of a mystery, but we know that there's been a time jump since season 4. The next batch of episodes will pick up in the fall of 1987 with Hawkins under military quarantine as Mike and the gang prepare for their final battle against Vecna.

Plenty of familiar faces are returning for Stranger Things' final season, including Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink, Winona Ryder, and David Harbour, while Terminator star Linda Hamilton is joining the cast.

The first volume of Stranger Things season 5 arrives on Netflix on November 26, with the next installments following on December 25 and December 31. While we wait, fill out your watchlist with our picks of the other best Netflix shows streaming now.