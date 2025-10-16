Stranger Things showrunners reveal the iconic horror villains that inspired Vecna

Stranger Things showrunners the Duffer brothers have revealed the iconic horror villains that inspired Vecna, the show's big bad and ruler of the Upside Down.

In a new interview with Variety, Matt Duffer told the publication that they wanted to create "a sentient horror villain in the vein of Freddy Krueger or Pinhead," who were "the horror villains that scared us the most when we were growing up." The duo credits writer Kate Trefry for merging the A Nightmare on Elm Street and Hellraiser villains into one menacing figure. "And it was just like a light bulb went off," Matt added.

Vecna (played by Jamie Campbell Bower) was first introduced in Stranger Things season 4, but was later revealed to be the mastermind behind all the show's events that have rocked Hawkins, starting with Will Byers' disappearance in season 1.

Born as Henry Creel, his telepathic abilities emerged when he was a child and he was subsequently experimented on by Dr. Brenner, where he met Eleven. She eventually banished him to the Upside Down when he revealed his sadistic nature, where he was gradually transformed into Vecna.

The fifth season of Stranger Things is the show's final outing, so we can expect a pretty explosive showdown between Vecna and Eleven and co. as Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink, Winona Ryder, and David Harbour all return to Hawkins, Indiana.

Stranger Things season 5 will be released in three volumes on Netflix on November 26, December 25, and December 31. While we wait, fill out your watchlist with our guide to the other best Netflix shows streaming now.