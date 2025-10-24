Stranger Things showrunner says the Netflix finale's theatrical release is something he's "dreamed about for years", but only recommends going if "you don't mind crying in front of strangers"

Stranger Things co-showrunner Ross Duffer is encouraging fans to go see the season 5 finale in theaters – but only if they're OK with crying in front of strangers.

"The finale. Theaters. New Year’s Eve," Duffer wrote on Instagram, alongside a picture of the drawing Lucas and Max used to ask each other on a date in season 4 (you can check it out below). "This is something my brother and I have dreamed about for years. If you don’t mind crying in front of strangers, GO. And if you’re in LA… maybe we’ll see you there."

Matt Duffer previously revealed that the series finale is "around two hours," but, despite being feature-length, it didn't look like the episode was going to get a theatrical release. "A lot of people – a lot, a lot, a lot of people – have watched Stranger Things on Netflix," the streamer's chief content officer said earlier this month. "It has not suffered from lack of conversation or community or sharing or fandom. I think releasing it on Netflix is giving the fans what they want."

Luckily – for the Duffer brothers and fans alike – Netflix seems to have walked back that decision and the show's final ever episode will be hitting screens in AMC theaters and other chains in the US.

Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink, Winona Ryder, and David Harbour are all returning for Stranger Things' final season, alongside some new additions, including Terminator star Linda Hamilton.

Stranger Things season 5 arrives on Netflix in three parts on November 26, December 25, and December 31.