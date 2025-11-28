Stranger Things fans think season 5's standout character is hilarious newcomer Derek Turnbow, and we agree

When the first character posters for Stranger Things season 5 were released, many fans were confused as to who the new kid wearing the rainbow-striped T-shirt was, only for him to become everybody's favorite character.

Some spoilers follow for Stranger Things season 5 volume 1, so turn back now if you haven't seen it, and check out our Stranger Things season 5 volume 1 review.

It's quite rare for a character to be introduced in the very final season of the show, have audiences absolutely hate him for the first few episodes, to then end up being a hero by the mid-season finale. But that's exactly what season 5 newcomer Derek Turnbow, played by Jake Conelly, did. Many Stranger Things fans have taken note of his character development, as one took to Reddit and said, "After watching Season 5, I think I should take back my opinion on this bro, he was amazing."

Another fan agreed, writing, "I can't believe the show actually made me sympathize with him a bit." The Reddit user explained that although Derek "starts off as a brat," we soon learn why he is spoiled and seems to have wider issues at home. "Then he finally gets some positive attention and affirmation, and he turns into a likeable goofball. Derek is that 'annoying kid' trope done right."

So, who is he? Derek is a potty-mouthed boy in Holly Wheeler's class. Later, Holly is kidnapped and taken to the Upside Down at the hands of her imaginary friend called Mr. Whatsit, who turns out to be Henry Creel, aka Vecna. As Will starts to investigate Mr Whatsit, he finds out that he has also been trying to manipulate Derek. So, naturally, the group drugs and kidnaps Derek in order to save him from Holly's fate.

After a slight struggle, Derek comes around and agrees to help the group. The young boy puts on his 'delightful Derek' persona and convinces other kids who have been in contact with Mr. Whatsit to escape military confinement with him. Unfortunately, Derek's heroic act didn't fully pay off, as Vecna was still able to break into the real world and have his Demogorgons take the kids from the many hiding spots they were stored in (for more on that, read our Stranger Things season 5 volume 1 ending explained), including Derek. Will he step up to the plate once again and help his classmates in the Upside Down? We will have to wait for volume 1.

Stranger Things season 5 volume 1 is out on Netflix, with volume 2 set to arrive on Christmas Day. See our Stranger Things season release schedule for exact timings. For more, check out our list of the best Netflix shows to stream right now.