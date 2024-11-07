Stranger Things fans think an episode title has confirmed a new monster for season 5 – and yes, it’s from the Dungeons and Dragons universe

The episode titles of Stranger Thing's fifth and final season have been revealed, some fans think episode 6 is set to introduce us to a brand new monster.

Netflix released a new teaser trailer for Stranger Things season 5 that includes all eight episode titles, with episode 6 bearing the name, "Escape From Camazotz." A few fans took to Reddit to express their excitement at this being a potential new monster for Mike, Eleven, and the gang to fight off – but it might be something else entirely.

Since its first season, the show has used Dungeons and Dragons as a throughline, with its two biggest monsters, The Demagorgon and Vecna, being taken straight from the game. Camazotz, also known as Zotzilaha, is the Olman god of bats. Olman is an underworld within D&D that is home to disease and plague. Camazotz is also, however, the name of a planet in the book and movie A Wrinkle in Time – something the Stranger Things writers have directly posted about before.

"Camazotz is also a 'dark planet' in the novel a Wrinkle in Time, which the Stranger Writers tweeted about a while back," one fan wrote. "So it could be the name of a new dimension just as easily as it's a monster. The 'Escape From' makes me think location over monster, ie. 'Escape from New York,' 'Escape from the Planet of the Apes,' 'Escape from Alcatraz.'"

"Are u sure? Where Is the picture from? Bc at least in dnd camazotz Is from 5e, so it didn't exist during the 80s and 90s, it would make sense as a way to make Eddie come back to life, but I don't think so," another wrote. This refers to a popular fan theory that, because of Eddie's death by bats, he will appear in the Upside Down as an evil vampire-like creature.

Stranger Things season 5 does not yet have a release date, though it's set to hit Netflix sometime in 2025. For more, check out our list of the best Netflix movies and the best Netflix shows to add to your streaming queue right now.