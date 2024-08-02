Russell T Davies promises "great answers" to Anita Dobson’s Mrs. Flood mystery in the next season of Doctor Who

Doctor Who may have definitively dealt with Sutekh in Ncuti Gatwa's debut season, but the show left one more mystery to torture us with just before the credits rolled.

Anita Dobson's Mrs. Flood, decked out in a white coat reminiscent of Time Lord Romana, appeared on a London rooftop, smashing the fourth wall by addressing the audience and proclaiming that the Doctor's story "ends in absolute terror".

The Empire of Death ending, inevitably, spawned questions and theories galore from the Doctor Who fandom: who is Mrs. Flood? And what does she have planned for Ncuti Gatwa's Time Lord in Doctor Who season 2?

Fear not. As showrunner Russell T Davies tells SFX magazine in the new issue, which hits newsstands on August 7 and features Alien: Romulus on the cover, answers are coming.

"She had us all roaring with laughter at that scene, she is so brilliant. I promise you next year, great answers to that, great solutions," Davies said. "Probably because she’s wearing white fur, people are going to think she’s [Time Lord companion] Romana, aren’t they?"

When pressed on what that coat could mean, Davies replied: "I will leave that echoing in the pages of SFX. I promise you answers to that. Again, that’s gonna be next year. I cannot tell you how much joy and fun we had with this story. Anita Dobson – I’m laughing out loud! – Anita Dobson’s got the best stuff ever coming up. Glorious."

Not a subscriber to SFX? Then head on over here to get the latest issues sent directly to your home/device!

Sign up to the SFX Newsletter Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Doctor Who is streaming on BBC iPlayer in the UK and Disney Plus globally. Read more in the latest issue of SFX magazine, which features Alien: Romulus on the cover and is available from Wednesday, August 7.

For even more from SFX, sign up to our newsletter, which delivers all the latest exclusives straight to your inbox.