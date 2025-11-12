Pluribus nods to Better Call Saul's darkest moment with this incredible Gilligan-verse Easter egg

The opening two episodes of Pluribus contain a Better Call Saul Easter egg that only die-hard fans of Vince Gilligan's work would have picked up on.

In one scene, Rhea Seehorn's Carol pours herself some Macallan whiskey. Liquor-heads may know it as a premier brand that you won't usually find on supermarket shelves, but it's also a nod to the drink that kept popping up again and again in Better Call Saul.

Most notably, Howard Hamlin brings it to Kim and Jimmy moments before – spoiler alert – he is callously murdered by Lalo Salamanca in season six's 'Point and Execution'. See the parallels for yourself below – with a hearty hat tip to Twitter user JBMcCann82 for the incredible spot.

Great catch @JBMcCann82 Appears in (#Pluribus) Carol is drinking Macallan which is the same whiskey Howard and Chuck celebrated with after a big victory. Howard, also brings this to Jimmy and Kim as a 'gift' in "Plan and Execution" pic.twitter.com/MjHYB5d1sHNovember 11, 2025

Remarkably, this isn't the only Gilligan-verse Easter egg to make its way into Apple TV's sci-fi series.

As seen in promotional material for Pluribus, Carol rides on a Wayfarer plane. That airline was previously seen in the second season of Breaking Bad – with the tragic plane crash over Albuquerque indirectly caused by Walter White.

Speaking to GamesRadar+, Pluribus creator Vince Gilligan revealed he wrote the show with Better Call Saul standout Rhea Seehorn in mind as the lead.

"We got to know her and enjoyed writing for her on Better Call Saul – so much so that I created this show just for her. I knew she would be good in it; I knew she was someone I could confidently count on and place a bet on in terms of making her the star of a TV show," Gilligan said. "I thought it was long past time for her to be a star."

Pluribus stars Rhea Seehorn as irascible author Carol Sturka, who must suddenly come to terms with 'The Joining', an event that sees all but a few of the Earth's population coming together as one blissful organism.

New episodes of Pluribus air weekly on Apple TV. For more information, check out the Pluribus release schedule.