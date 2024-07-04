Cult Amazon sci-fi series with great Rotten Tomatoes score canceled after two seasons

Prime Video has dropped Outer Range after just two seasons, despite the show pulling in glowing reviews and an impressive Rotten Tomatoes score.

In the sci-fi drama, Dune star Josh Brolin plays Royal Abbott, a rancher who finds himself stumbling across an "unfathomable mystery" at the edge of the Wyoming wilderness. As it continues, it sees Abbott and his wife Cecilia (The Conjuring's Lili Taylor) forced to wrestle with the disappearance of daughter-in-law Rebecca, their ostentatious neighbors, and the... seemingly bottomless, vision-inducing hole that's on their land.

Imogen Poots, Tamara Podemskui, Lewis Pullman, Tom Pelphrey, Noah Reid, Shaun Sipos, Isabel Arraiza, Olive Abercrombie, and Will Patton round out the supporting cast.

Variety broke the news of Outer Range's cancelation on July 3, just a couple of months after season 2 landed on Prime Video and it's safe to say, fans aren't happy about the streamer's decision...

"Outer Range canceled? WTF. I'm so sick and tired of Amazon Prime. Third show they canceled I loved. All ended on cliffhangers," one disappointed subscriber said, referencing the axing of Night Sky and The Peripheral. "I'm thinking of never watching a Prime shows anymore."

"Gutted to hear Amazon has cancelled Outer Range after 2 seasons. I have really enjoyed the show so far and wanted to know what the hole was all about. We'll likely never know. Shame," wrote another.

"Well, damn. Outer Range on has been canceled. We were just getting into the second season and really enjoying it. I'm to the point where I'm not going to watch anything new until I know a show has completed its story," tweeted a third. "Been burned too many times."

