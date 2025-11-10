Millie Bobby Brown says she "channeled [her] inner Tom Cruise" for Stranger Things season 5: "I feel like Volume 1 only touches on what she's been training for"

Millie Bobby Brown will be bidding Eleven farewell in the upcoming Stranger Things season 5, but it sounds like it will be one action-packed goodbye.

"It was really exciting to be more of a resource this season, not just because of her powers but also her physical training and attributes that she's put herself through," Brown said at a For Your Consideration event, via The Hollywood Reporter.

"This really is the end of the story of Eleven and Mike and Lucas and Dustin and Steve and all these characters, and Hawkins specifically," Ross Duffer has said of season 5, with co-creator Matt Duffer adding: "There’s not really anything else worth exploring. The book is closed, and the ending wouldn’t be very impactful if we left it cracked open for some sort of sequel."

But, the animated spin-off, Stranger Things: Tales from '85, Eleven, Will, Dustin, Mike, Lucas, and Max will all feature – though it's set between season 2 and 3, so it's not a continuation.

