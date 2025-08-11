Lucasfilm has denied Ewan McGregor is making a Star Wars return as Obi-Wan Kenobi in Ahsoka season 2 after a misquote set social media on fire

Despite what you might have read online, Ewan McGregor is not returning as Obi-Wan Kenobi in Ahsoka season 2. A quote taken out of context sent the Star Wars fandom into a frenzy over the weekend, but Lucasfilm has now shut down the rumors, as McGregor's real comments have finally been clarified.

It all started when the actor was asked, during an appearance at Fan Expo Boston 2025, which is his favorite Star Wars installment that he is not a part of. He chose Ahsoka, partly because of his wife, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who plays Hera Syndulla in the Disney Plus show.

"Well, I like watching my wife, you know, so I really enjoyed Ahsoka. I thought that was brilliantly done. It's so funny, like, you know, she's shooting the second season now, and I know. Is that a secret?" he said (via Collider).

Now we know that those were his exact words, but during the event, some fans misheard him and posted an incorrect version of this statement online, implying he would be starring in the upcoming season of Ahsoka. Media outlets like Star Wars News Net have now updated their news pieces after Lucasfilm reached out to deny this information.

McGregor's answer actually continued after they told him Ahsoka's filming schedule is not a secret anymore, as he remembered some funny video calls with his wife.

"Well, she is anyway. And so I just finished doing a play. So I'm at home with our son, who's four, and I take him to school and everything. And then I'm, you know, bumbling around the house, and I'd fetch a FaceTime. I forget that she's going to be green, you know. She pops up, and I'm like, 'Oh my God, oh yes.' You know, often she's in her trailer without all the head stuff on, but she's just green, you know. She's a very beautiful green lady, so. I love that," he said.

It's not the news Star Wars fans wanted to hear, but that's the truth – Ewan McGregor will not be returning as Obi-Wan any time soon.

The character starred in his own Disney Plus show back in 2022, but season 2 hasn't been commissioned. The actor has campaigned for it ever since the end of the first season, but it seems like Lucasfilm is focusing on other projects for now.

Next up in the Star Wars franchise is The Mandalorian & Grogu movie, which is set to be released on May 22, 2026. In the meantime, check out our list of other upcoming Star Wars movies and shows, and see our guide on how to watch all Star Wars movies and shows in order.