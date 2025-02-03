Good news Severance fans, your outie can now download the show’s mysterious self-help book for free

Feeling powerless in your workplace? Well, your outie can now release you from the constraints of corporate life as the mysterious self-help book from Severance is now available to download for free.

That's right, you can now get your hands on the motivational book titled 'The You You Are' as Apple Books has released an eight-chapter long digital version, by the in-show author Dr. Ricken Lazlo Hale, PhD. Check out the cover art below.

(Image credit: Apple TV+ / Apple Books)

"Are you ready to meet the person who truly makes you You: You?," reads the book description, "In his quinquennial tome, Dr. Ricken Lazlo Hale, PhD guides You on a brave journey of self-learnedness. Fertile with mind-engorging insights, The You You Are is an invitation to merge with your true You, and expel from your essence the dead-eyed conventionalism that has defined your life since infancy."

Severance fans will remember the book in question mysteriously showing up in season 1, found by one of the Lumon Industries' employees who has undergone the severance procedure. The self-help novel causes the severance employees, or innies, to radicalize and revolt against Kier Eagan's teachigs and Lumon itself. However, the uprising doesn't go to plan, and the innies remain stuck in the backrooms-like office.

Inside the book, the introduction seems to connect to recent events taking place in Severance season 2, where Lumon PR rep Natalie (Sydney Cole Alexander) sets out to fix The You You Are, seemingly to prevent any further issues. The intro reads: "Events beyond my control have led to a brief delay as I liaise with several corporate parties as to precisely where and in what form the book should be released." Does this mean that this version, as the third episode hints, has been made especially for the innies?



Severance season 2 is still ongoing on Apple TV Plus, with episode 4 set to hit the streamer on February 6 – see our Severance season 2 release schedule for exact timings. For more, check out our Severance season 2 review, or fill out your watchlist with the best shows on Apple TV Plus.