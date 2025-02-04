Metal Gear Solid acting legends David Hayter and Jennifer Hale team up in a new indie game that's "a badass, side-scrolling, stealth-action, steampunk bloodbath"

SteamDolls: Order Of Chaos is a new indie stealth action game reuniting the legendary Metal Voice actors David Hayter, Jennifer Hale, and Christopher Randolph.

Developer The Shady Gentleman and publisher first revealed SteamDolls back in 2020, and at long last it's now due to launch into Steam Early Access on Tuesday, February 11.

Hale was recognized by Guinness World Records (via Wikipedia) in 2013 as the world's most prolific female voice actor, and her career spans more than three decades and crosses into animation, TV, movies, and video games. It's really hard to succinctly highlight her most famous roles, but well, here goes: among literally dozens of video game roles she's played Samus in Metroid Prime, Naomi Hunter In Metal Gear Solid, Bastila Shan in Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Commander Shepard in Mass Effect, Sarah Palmer in Halo 4, Rosalind Lutece in BioShock Infinite, Ashe in Overwatch, and Bayonetta in Bayonetta 3.

Hayter is also a hugely successful actor across various mediums, but he's best known for playing the original Solid Snake in 1998's Metal Gear Solid and reprising the role all the way up to 2010's Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker. He also played the character in Smash Bros. Ultimate and is re-recording voice lines for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

Christopher Randolph is a big deal too, being the longest serving English voice actor in the Metal Gear franchise and playing the English version of Hal "Otacon" Emmerich and Dr. "Huey" Emmerich.

SteamDolls - Order Of Chaos ► Early Access Release Date Announcement - YouTube Watch On

In a tweet, Hayter describes SteamDolls as "a badass, side-scrolling, stealth-action, steampunk bloodbath." Hale also gave the game a boost on her own Twitter account, although Randolph isn't as active these days and has yet to say anything publicly about it.

Star-studded cast aside, SteamDolls looks like a solid (no pun intended) Metroidvania with a neat comic book-inspired Steampunk aesthetic. If you're into that sort of thing, or if you just want to hear the original trio voicing a stealth game again, you can download the demo on Steam ahead of the Early Access release.

