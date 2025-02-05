Monster Hunter Wilds saved some big surprises for the second beta: "online single player," Gore Magala, a new monster, and photo mode

Capcom has revealed a bunch of new details about Monster Hunter Wilds and its upcoming second open beta.

For the uninitiated, the second Monster Hunter Wilds open beta starts at 7pm PT on Thursday, February 6 and runs until February 9 at 6:59 PT. If you miss that one, you'll have another chance to play ahead of launch the following weekend from February 13 to 16. And if somehow you manage to also miss that one, well, the game comes out on February 28. You can wait.

None of that is new, but what is new is the trailer you can watch below, which reveals the return of two fan-favorite monsters: the cute and cuddly Gore Magala from Monster Hunter 4 and the fun and friendly Nerscylla, also from Monster Hunter 4. Meanwhile, there's also a brand new, unannounced monster shown in the trailer. The snow-dwelling leviathan Hirabami can be found in the new Iceshard Cliffs locale, which is explored for the first time in the new trailer.

Monster Hunter Wilds Showcase Stream 02.04.25 [English] - YouTube Watch On

Capcom also revealed that Arkveld, the flagship monster of Monster Hunter Wilds, will be at the center of a new "advanced quest" available in the upcoming beta, giving players to fight it for the first time. Oh, and the beta will support online single-player, which should clean up some systems for people who don't wanna mess with stuff but may want backup via SOS flare.

The showcase also revealed customization options for your pop-up camp, a more feature-rich Hunter Profile replacing Guild Cards, and a training area for solo play.

