EA boss says the company's games "might find real energy" on Switch 2 because "any time a great console" launches it opens up "access to new players and new communities"

EA sees the Switch 2 as an opportunity for it to expand its player base, according to CEO Andrew Wilson.

During a Q&A following EA's Q3 FY25 report, Wilson was asked to comment on the recent reveal of the Switch 2 and what implications it carries for the Madden, FC, and Dragon Age publisher. Wilson, expectedly, stayed in character as the CEO of a massive public company and stuck to vague, non-committal, investor-friendly language, but, well, he's the CEO of EA talking about the Switch 2, and that's something.

"Any time a new console comes into the marketplace that's of a benefit to us," Wilson said. "It gives us the ability to access and acquire new players. Typically, we've had franchises perform very well on Nintendo platforms. Certainly, our expectation is that, you know, products like FC and Madden and others might might find real energy on the platform, as they have done in the past."

Again, I'm not really sure what, if anything, can be gleaned from this. The CEO of EA is always going to say he expects EA to thrive when asked about a new console. I suppose what's mildly interesting to me is that he wants to expand into new player bases on the Switch 2. EA has always been pretty good about porting games to Nintendo consoles, but there are plenty of exceptions with its more technically demanding titles. Maybe with the Switch 2's beefier internals we'll see that change.

"Our expectation is that anytime a great new console comes in the marketplace that gives us access to new players and new communities that we have the IP that will benefit from that," Wilson added.

We'll learn much more about the new console when the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct happens in April.