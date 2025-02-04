Marvel denies using AI for new Fantastic Four posters that have extra fingers and duplicate faces

Marvel says that those new Fantastic Four posters were not, in fact, made by AI - despite those wonky little details.

Following the release of the first trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, the studio shared a brand new series of posters on social media. The images show various civilians and children who are celebrating the Fantastic Four by way of rallying in a crowd or watching them on television. The first poster in the thread has garnered quite a strong reaction from fans who were quick to point out missing and duplicate fingers, duplicate faces, and other slightly warped details.

The images also have that strange texture (for lack of a better term) that a lot of AI-generated images seem to have, though this can be chalked up to the fact that the posters are meant to look old or vintage on purpose given that the new Fantastic Four movie takes places in the 1960s. You can check out the poster below.

According to The Wrap, however, a spokesperson for Marvel has denied that AI was used in the creation of the posters. Marvel has used AI in the past however, with the opening credit sequence for the Disney Plus series Secret Invasion being entirely AI-generated.

We have liftoff.Marvel Studios' #TheFantasticFour: First Steps lands in theaters July 25. pic.twitter.com/UUg8pw2uvyFebruary 4, 2025

The Fantastic Four: First Steps hits theaters on July 25 as part of Marvel Phase 6. For more, check out our list of all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows you need to know about, or, check out our guide to all the Fantastic Four trailer Easter Eggs you might have missed.