Ewan McGregor thought Obi-Wan Kenobi would launch Disney Plus: "Wait a minute, I thought we were supposed to be the big splash"

Disney Plus series Obi-Wan Kenobi didn't fully connect with every Star Wars fan back in 2022, but would another release schedule have made a difference? Ewan McGregor, who reprised the fan-favorite character after almost two decades, suggests another Star Wars show stole their spotlight on the newly launched streaming service.

"They brought out Disney Plus and they wanted a big splash, and I thought that's what we were going to be and then just before we made it, The Mandalorian came out," McGregor revealed in some recently surfaced quotes from his visit at the Fan Expo Chicago 2025 (via Popverse).

The first season of The Mandalorian arrived on November 12, 2019, the same day Disney's streaming service debuted in the United States, followed by an enthusiastic reception from critics and fans around the world. Obi-Wan Kenobi arrived three years later, on May 22, 2022.

"I thought, 'Wait a minute, I thought we were supposed to be the big splash.' I thought, 'Wait a minute, what's this, what's this going on here?' But there would seem to be plenty of room for all of us," he added.

There was definitely room for everyone, but The Mandalorian has proved a lot more successful with fans than the nostalgic and cameo-packed Obi-Wan Kenobi show. Unfortunately, sticking to the original release schedule probably wouldn't have made a difference in that regard.

While Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 is far from happening at this point, The Mandalorian has become one of the most popular sagas within the sci-fi franchise. Following three successful seasons on Disney Plus, Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin and Grogu (aka Baby Yoda) are heading to the big screen next year with the movie The Mandalorian & Grogu. The film is hitting cinemas on May 22, 2026.

For more, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows.