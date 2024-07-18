Dune TV show featuring Vikings, Heartbreak High, and Kingsman stars unveils new trailer – and confirms November release date

Dune: Prophecy | Official Teaser 2 - Control | Max - YouTube Watch On

Dune: Prophecy, a TV series based in the same world as Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi blockbusters, has unveiled a new trailer – and confirmed it'll premiere in November on HBO and Max.

Set 10,000 years before Timothée Chalamet's Paul Atreides was dubbed the Lisan al-Gaib in Dune and Dune: Part Two, the show "follows sisters Valya and Tula Harkonnen as they combat forces that threaten the future of humanity, and establish the fabled sect known as the Bene Gesserit." Emily Watson and Olivia Williams take on the lead roles, with Jodhi May, Travis Fimmel, Josh Heuston, Mark Strong and Bollywood star Tabu make up some of the supporting cast.

Shalom Brune-Franklin, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, and Chris Mason round out the line-up. With an ensemble that size, we're anticipating a Game of Thrones/House of the Dragon-style outing, with plenty of political intrigue, power plays, and Machiavellian scheming.

Created by Diane Ademu-John, it takes inspiration from Frank Herbert's iconic 1965 novel as well as Brian Herbert's 2012 follow-up Sisterhood of Dune, and will run for six episodes. Alison Schapker, who's no stranger to the genre having previously worked on Fringe and Altered Carbon, serves as showrunner.

"You wish to serve the great houses?" Watson's Valya says ominously in the clip, which you can watch above. "Shape the flow of power? You must first exert power over yourself."

Dune: Prophecy premieres on HBO and the broadcaster's streaming service Max in November. In the UK, it'll be hosted by Sky and NOW. We'll be sure to keep you posted when it comes to a specific release date.

