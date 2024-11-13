Doctor Who writer reveals first plot details for the mysterious 2024 Christmas special

Doctor Who fans haven't got much longer to wait for this year's Christmas special. Now, with the release date fast approaching, writer Steven Moffat has revealed the first set of plot details to whet our sci-fi hungry appetites...

"Imagine that a hotel chain got hold of the idea of time travel," he teased in a new interview with BBC South East. "What's the first thing a hotel would do if they had time travel? They'd realize they have an opportunity to sell all the unsold nights in their old hotels [throughout] history."

We got our first look at upcoming Christmas special 'Joy to the World' during San Diego Comic-Con 2024, when stars Millie Gibson, Ncuti Gatwa, who plays the Fifteenth Doctor, and showrunner Russell T Davies took to the Hall H stage. In the trailer they presented, which later found its way online, The Doctor can be seen popping up in the likes of Manchester in the '40s, Everest Base Camp in the '50s, and the Orient Express in the '60s, asking people whether they ordered a "ham and cheese toastie and a pumpkin latte?".

Before long, Nicola Coughlan's titular character is seen arriving at the Sandringham Hotel in seemingly present-day London, and is immediately asked, "Single?" by the po-faced receptionist. "Does it show?!" she jokes, before she's ushered into a "rather pink" room.

Shortly after the concierge scurries off to get her some towels, The Doctor (and a Silurian) bursts through a door, and presents her with the same food and beverage he was peddling before. A case of mistaken identity, perhaps? Or serendipity? Judging by the Time Lord's big grin when he sees her, it's more likely the latter...

Doctor Who: 'Joy to the World' is expected to air on BBC One and iPlayer on Christmas Day, though there has yet to be an official announcement as to its release date.