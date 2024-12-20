Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa reflects on the one year anniversary of his debut as the Doctor admitting "I didn't quite realize the magnitude of what I was taking on"

Somehow it's been a year since Ncuti Gatwa made his debut as the Doctor, stepping onto our screens with a beaming smile and magnetic charm, instantly winning us over.

As you may recall, he first appeared in the 60th anniversary special 'The Giggle' for the sci-fi show's first ever 'bi-generation', where David Tennant handed over the reins. Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor then enjoyed his first full episode with 'The Church on Ruby Road' on last year's Christmas Day, where he met Millie Gibson's companion Ruby Sunday.

Reflecting on this significant milestone at a recent Q&A attended by GamesRadar+ following a special screening of this year's upcoming Christmas special 'Joy to the World', Gatwa clearly can't believe it's been one whole year since his Doctor's first appearance saying that it's quite simply "mad".

The star also admits that when signing up for the role, he did underestimate quite how much it would involve, including the sheer scope of it. However, Gatwa enjoyed rising to the various challenges, explaining that he now thinks he's a better actor because of that: "Before properly starting I didn't quite realize the magnitude of what I was taking on, but it's a magnitude of joy as well. Scripts written by incredible writers every week have pushed me as an actor and as an artist."

He continues, emphasizing what an honor it has been to be the Doctor for a year: "It's just been a lot of fun, like I'm always in a harness flying from the ceiling! It's been a rollercoaster stepping into this institution. The show has had a huge impact for so many years, its part of our cultural fabric so it's quite something each time, each new season, each new episode."

And the journey is far from over. Following Christmas special 'Joy to the World', which sees Gatwa's Doctor go on an adventure with Nicola Coughlan's stranger named Joy, we will have Doctor Who season 2 incoming. So, in some ways, it's only just beginning.

'Joy to the World' premieres on Christmas Day via BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK, whilst in the US you can watch it on Disney Plus. Check out our Doctor Who 2024 Christmas special review for our full verdict.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And for more of what to watch over the festive season, here are our picks of the best Christmas movies.