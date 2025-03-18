Blade Runner 2099 will feel more like the original than Denis Villeneuve's version, says star

Amazon Prime Video's upcoming Blade Runner series will apparently feel aesthetically closer to the original movie. The franchise began in 1982 with Ridley Scott's original sci-fi vision before returning in 2017 with Denis Villeneuve's neo-noir take on the film.

Speaking to Variety, Furiosa star Tom Burke, who will play a key role in the new series, said: "There was a moment of just letting go… I was like, 'OK, we’re really going out there with this.'" The actor then added that the show will be "much closer to the aesthetic of the first movie than the second movie" as it contains "that somewhat kind of Baroque, eclectic mix of cultures and time periods."

Created by Silka Luisa, filming took place on the show in 2024, wrapping in December. While not much is known about the synopsis of the show, we do know that it will feature a star-studded cast. Alongside Burke, Michelle Yeoh plays Olwen, who is apparently a Replicant at the end of her life. Hunter Schafer, Dimitri Abold, Lewis Gribben, Katelyn Rose Downey, and Daniel Rigby also star.

According to Burke, the new show will tackle big questions. "It’s a lot to do with that thing quite intrinsic to the source material in the movie, which is actually what makes somebody human and what makes somebody not human," he continued. "Or when does somebody cross some threshold."

The actor continued: "Can we really have a full sense of humanity without being very aware of our own dual sides? We all have the capacity for great evil as well as great good. I suppose every genre does that to some extent, but I do feel that the morality, that whole kind of thing is handled so well in the Blade Runner world, to me. It’s got subtleties and nuances to it that I don’t think necessarily all sci-fi always has."

Blade Runner 2099 doesn't yet have a release date.