War of the Worlds producer defends the Ice Cube-led movie despite being one of the worst reviewed films of all time: "We made a really good movie for the money we had"

Despite the movie's 2% Rotten Tomatoes score (and making the review aggregator's list of the worst movies of all time) the producer of Ice Cube's new War of the Worlds adaptation has defended the film and said the studio "intended to make a good movie."

"No one sets out to make a bad movie. Period. Ever. No one rolls out of bed to go work for 12, 14, 16 hours a day, sometimes, 6, 7 days a week in our case, to make a bad anything." producer Patrick Aiello told Toni's Film Club.

Ice Cube plays a Department of Homeland Security surveillance and threat assessment expert in the alien invasion screenlife movie, in which the action goes down entirely on computer and phone screens.

"We were only trying to entertain. It's unfortunate that the movie was hated, or group hated, or just piled on top. We have no control over that," Aiello continued. "You can only look at the end results and know if your effort was justified. And if we ascend to the number four, number five, or number six most-watched movie on Amazon's platform ever, then we have totally been victorious."

Unlike Netflix, however, Amazon doesn't release its streaming viewership figures, so we may not ever know how War of the Worlds ranks – although we're sure the negative publicity has prompted plenty of hate-watches.

"We intended to make a good movie," Aiello concluded. "I think we made a really good movie for the money we had. We'll be fine."

