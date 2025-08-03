Star Wars star Liam Neeson says his death scene in The Phantom Menace was "a bit namby-pamby" as he criticizes Qui-Gon's fighting: "Hardly a Master Jedi"

Many Star Wars fans would consider Qui-Gon Jinn's lightsaber duel with Darth Maul in The Phantom Menace one of the best scenes of the franchise. However, Liam Neeson has a bone to pick with its outcome.

"I thought my death was a bit namby-pamby. I'm supposed to be a Master Jedi," Neeson said during an interview with GQ, where he looked back at the 1999 movie.

"My character fell for that, 'Oh, I'm going for your face, no, I'm not, I'm going for your stomach. Oh, you got me!' Oh, please. Hardly a Master Jedi. But still, it was great," the actor added, and we can't work out if he was joking or actually massively disappointed.

In the first Star Wars prequel, Qui-Gon and his padawan Obi-Wan Kenobi (played by Ewan MacGregor) are tasked with protecting Padmé Amidala of Naboo (played by Natalie Portman) to resolve an interplanetary trade dispute.

"The first time Ewan McGregor and I had to draw our lightsabers, I remember we both made the sound at the exact same time. George said: 'Boys, you don't have to do that. We can add that stuff'," Neeson remembered during the interview.

The Naked Gun star briefly reprised the role of Qui-Gon in the Disney Plus' Obi-Wan Kenobi series, released in 2022. "It was just one line. It was nice to recreate that and be with Ewan after 18 or 20 years. It was sweet," he said. Another return to the character is unlikely considering his recent comments saying he has "lost track" of the franchise.

