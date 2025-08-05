Star Wars fans are debating the series' second most iconic character, because everyone agrees that Darth Vader is number one

With almost 50 years of history, the Star Wars franchise has introduced plenty of iconic characters, from memorable villains like Darth Vader to fascinating heroes like Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia. But, who (or what) is the ultimate Star Wars icon?

That's the question that one Reddit user recently asked fans online, and the results are quite diverse, although there seems to be a consensus with some major characters. The post acknowledges that Darth Vader is the "undisputed" icon of the saga, which means the debate is focused on filling the second place.

One of the most mentioned characters is R2-D2, instantly recognizable and unanimously loved. "I'd say R2-D2, one of the most unique and iconic character designs, has been in all the main movies, was on all the box art back in the day", said one user.

"Yoda comes close. I'd argue R2 + 3PO. This whole franchise started with them fleeing a crazy space battle and bickering on Tatooine. Iconic duo tbh," commented another, bringing another huge name into the conversation: Yoda.

"It’s between Chewy and Yoda for sure, though I lean Yoda," explained a fan on Reddit. "Even people who know absolutely nothing about Star Wars know who Yoda is. He’s kinda like the Pikachu of Star Wars lol. Hell, people still call Grogu 'baby Yoda' even though his name was revealed years ago. Yoda is just that iconic."

There's some love for Princess Leia too, as "ain't nobody in GenX that doesn't recognize that double bun hairdo", as well as main characters like Luke Skywalker and Han Solo.

However, the debate was about who or what. There are iconic elements from the franchise that could take that second place in the ranking too, like the Millennium Falcon or, of course, lightsabers.

"Every space franchise has aliens, every space franchise has monsters, every space franchise has heroes and villains, every space franchise has ships, every space franchise has energy or particle weapons, every space franchise has force fields, but only one has 'laser' swords. Only one has that distinctive look, that distinctive sound," argued one fan.

Elements from the prequels did not get much love in the debate (No one voting for Jar Jar Binks? Sure?), nor did the most recent sequels. After all, Star Wars' most iconic and recognizable elements go all the way back to the original movies, and have since become timeless.

Next up in the Star Wars franchise is The Mandalorian & Grogu movie, which is set to be released on May 22, 2026. In the meantime, check out our list of other upcoming Star Wars movies and shows, and see our guide on how to watch all Star Wars movies and shows in order.