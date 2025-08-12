Simon Pegg says Quentin Tarantino's unmade Star Trek movie was "bat-s*** crazy" but isn’t sure "how would've it would've gone over" with fans: "It was everything you’d expect a Tarantino Star Trek script to be"

Simon Pegg, who starred in the 2009 J.J. Abrams-directed Star Trek movie, says Quentin Tarantino's previously planned take on the franchise was nothing short of wild.

"That was what we call in the business batshit crazy," Pegg said during a panel at Fan Expo in Boston (via Collider). "It was everything you would expect a Quentin Tarantino Star Trek script to be.

Continued Pegg: "I think it would have been such an incredible sort of curio to see Star Trek through his lens. I don’t know how it would have gone over with the fans, but it certainly would have been an interesting thing."

Back in 2017, it was announced that Paramount and Abrams were teaming up with Tarantino for a new Star Trek film, with The Revenant screenwriter Mark L. Smith (and along with additional help from Lindsey Beer, Megan Amram, and Drew Pearce) set to pen the script. In 2019, Tarantino told Slash Film that the movie was still in development, but later revealed in 2020 that he had moved on from directing it.

According to Variety, the film would "mostly take place on an Earth-like planet in a 1930s gangster setting," similar to the Star Trek: The Original Series season 2 episode 17 titled 'A Piece of the Action.' The episode sees the Enterprise land on a planet that has modeled its society after 1920s gangsters.

Another Star Trek movie is in the works with Andor director Toby Haynes, which is set to be an "origin story" that is set "decades before" the events of the reboot. As for Star Trek 4, it was reported in 2024 that Supernatural writer Steve Yockey would pen the script.

