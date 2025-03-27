Paranormal Activity series writer jokes about how writing follow-ups to the hit found-footage horror "was a thankless task" because of the illusion that the movies are real: "'Oh, it’s so easy! You improvise!'"
Exclusive: Christopher Landon talks penning the Paranormal Activity sequels
Christopher Landon says people thought the Paranormal Activity movies were mostly improvised, rather than written – proving them to be a little too effective.
"I always told people that writing those movies was a thankless task because the whole point of them was to sort of create the illusion that they were real," says in the new issue of SFX magazine, which features Black Mirror season 7 on the cover and hits newsstands on Wednesday, March 26.
"So often people, even people within the industry, really didn’t think that the movies were written, like there wasn't an actual script. Which I thought was really funny. So you make these movies and people would say, 'Oh it's so easy, you improvise and do a bunch of stuff.' I was like, 'No, there's a whole design there!'"
You might remember that the first Paranormal Activity movie hit theaters in 2007, and was an unexpectedly massive success, earning $192 million against a budget of just $200,000. After the flagship film, Landon was brought in to write Paranormal Activity 2, 3, and 4, before writing and directing Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones. Landon had no involvement with 2015's Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension, but returned for 2021's Next Of Kin.
Not a subscriber to SFX? Then head on over here to get the latest issues sent directly to your home/device!
The sixth sequel could very well be Landon's last foray into the franchise. "But you can never say never," he says. "If the right thing comes along, for some reason, or I’m struck by some idea, I might consider it. But probably not."
Landon is perhaps best known, however, for directing Happy Death Day and its sequel Happy Death Day 2 U. His upcoming movie, Drop, is more of a mystery thriller than his usual slasher horror. The film stars Meghann Fahy as a widow who is essentially held hostage via her phone – and has to do what the caller says...or else.
Sign up to the SFX Newsletter
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
Drop releases on April 11. Read more in the latest issue of SFX magazine, which features Black Mirror season 7 on the cover and will be available from Wednesday, March 26. Check out what you need to be looking out for on newsstands below...
I was invited to the set of the first ever @blackmirror sequel and onto the bridge of the USS Callister…Repeatedly told @charltonbrooker how much I love Dead Set. New issue of @SFXmagazine on sale 26 March! #BlackMirror #BuyMagazines pic.twitter.com/Uq2CLJRiTMMarch 21, 2025
Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ currently based in the Midwest. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
15 years on from his last horror movie, Halloween's John Carpenter says he'd "love to direct again" – but he has one condition
Happy Death Day writer shoots down hopes of a third movie, despite being "ready to go" with the horror sequel: "It was weird"