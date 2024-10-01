Netflix shares first look at Chris Pratt and Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown in new Russo brothers movie

Netflix has unveiled a first look at the new Russo brothers movie starring Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, and Ke Huy Quan.

The Electric State stars Brown as an orphaned teenager named Michelle who traverses the American West with a sweet but mysterious robot, and an eccentric drifter in search of her younger brother. Quan plays Dr. Amherst, a key figure in helping Michelle locate her brother, with Pratt as Keats, a war veteran-turned-long-haul-trucker.

Per Vanity Fair, the upcoming dystopian sci-fi film takes place in an alt-history backstory where Walt Disney’s early animatronics for Disneyland took a "surprisingly advanced turn," leading to intelligent robots who subsequently revolted against their creators. Screenwriting duo Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeeley (Avengers: Endgame) adapted the screenplay from the 2018 novel of the same name by Simon Stalenhag.

The cast includes Stanley Tucci as tech guru Ethan Skate, Woody Norman as Michelle's brother, Martin Klebba, and Giancarlo Esposito as robot bounty hunter Colonel Bradbury, with Jason Alexander, Brian Cox, Jenny Slate, Anthony Mackie, Billy Bob Thornton, Alan Tudyk, and Woody Harrelson lending their voices to various robots. Harrelson does, in fact, provide the voice for a giant robot version of the beloved American mascot Mr. Peanut.

First look at The Russo Brothers’ ‘THE ELECTRIC STATE’Starring Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, Anthony Mackie, Brian Cox, Woody Harrelson, Giancarlo Esposito and Ke Huy Quan.Releasing in early 2025 on Netflix.(Source: https://t.co/qFKq3PgPUz) pic.twitter.com/yPqG40Sgw5October 1, 2024

"You can recognize humanity in technology, and you can recognize inhumanity in humans,” Anthony Russo told Vanity Fair, speaking on the exclusive first look. "Both things are possible. That’s the struggle."

The Electric State is set to hit Netflix sometime in March 2025. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2024 and beyond, or check out our guide to the best Netflix movies to add to your streaming queue right now.