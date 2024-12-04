Mike Flanagan's The Life of Chuck joins fellow Stephen King adaptations The Monkey and Welcome to Derry as it nabs 2025 release date

Mike Flanagan's The Life of Chuck has finally got a release date. The upcoming sci-fi drama is set to follow in the footsteps of fellow Stephen King adaptations The Monkey and It spin-off Welcome to Derry and release in 2025.

More specifically, NEON has confirmed that the flick will land in cinemas on May 30 – a whopping six years after Flanagan's last feature Doctor Sleep.

Based on a short story found in King's If It Bleeds collection (alongside Mr. Harrigan's Phone, which inspired the 2022 Netflix flick), The Life of Chuck is set to follow the titular Charles 'Chuck' Krantz (Loki's Tom Hiddleston) as he travels back in time to watch his life play out in reverse order after he dies.

Having passed away from a brain tumor at 39, Chuck walks back through major events, before finding himself once again living in a supposedly haunted house. (Well, it wouldn't be a Flanagan flick without some ghosties now, would it?)

The film also stars Karen Gillan (Guardians of the Galaxy), David Dastmalchian (Late Night with the Devil), Chiwetel Ejifor (Doctor Strange), Mia Sara (Ferris Bueller's Day Off), Q'orianka Kilcher (Yellowstone), Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows), and Mark Hamill, who collaborated with Flanagan for the first time on The Fall of the House of Usher. Other members of the Flanafamily appearing in the movie include Kate Siegel, Samantha Sloyan, Rahul Kohli, and Jacob Tremblay.

Many have been desperate to see the movie won the Audience Award at TIFF earlier this year, and bagged an 85% score on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes.

"I'm excited for people to live through that movie because I think [it's] sort of what the world needs in a lot of ways right now," Matthew Lillard, who has a small role in the film, told GamesRadar+ recently.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Life of Chuck premieres on May 30, 2025. A UK release date has yet to be announced. While we wait, check out our picks of the best sci-fi movies or our breakdown of the most exciting upcoming horror movies heading our way.



