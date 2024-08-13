James Cameron reveals that he's working on a new Terminator project, but it's "totally classified"

James Cameron is working on a new Terminator project – but he's not giving anything away.

The director has been hard at work on Pandora with his Avatar movies, with Avatar 3, officially titled Avatar: Fire and Ash, due out in 2025. But, as it turns out, more Terminator is also on the cards.

"It looks interesting," Cameron told The Hollywood Reporter, when asked about Netflix's upcoming Terminator Zero anime. "My relationship to that is very much like The Sarah Connor Chronicles – other people spinning stories in a world I set in motion is interesting to me. What’s their takeaway? What intrigued them about it? Where are they going with it? It looks like they’re going back to the root cause of Judgment Day – the nuclear war – and whether that’s an ultimate timeline. I’d be curious to see what they’ve come up with. I’m working on my own Terminator stuff right now. It’s got nothing to do with that. Like with The Sarah Connor Chronicles, they occasionally touched on things I had been playing with completely independently. So there’s some curiosity there. It’s not a burning curiosity, but, obviously, it’d be nice to see it succeed."

When asked for further details on the project, though, Cameron was tight-lipped: "It’s totally classified. I don’t want to have to send out a potentially dangerous robotic agent if you were to talk about it, even retroactively."

Cameron teased back in 2023 that he was working on writing a new Terminator film, but it's unclear if this is the project he's referring to now.

As for Avatar 3, that movie will see Jake Sully and his family meet the Ash People, a new type of Na'vi. It arrives December 19, 2025.

While you wait, check out our guide to all the upcoming major movie release dates to see what this year has in store.