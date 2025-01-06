James Cameron messaged Zoe Saldaña about her Golden Globes win while she was still in the audience: "He, after all these years, believes in me"

Avatar star Zoe Saldaña received a message from James Cameron on her Golden Globe win – while the ceremony was still ongoing.

“I was sitting in the audience, and I received a message from James Cameron, who’s somewhere in New Zealand right now, cutting Avatar: Fire and Ash," she said in the press room (H/T Variety). "And he, after all these years, believes in me. So that, to me, nourishes my desire to continue growing as an artist."

Saldaña won Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for Emilia Perez, in which she plays the lawyer Rita Mora Castro. She plays Neytiri in the Avatar franchise and is returning for the upcoming Avatar 3, which is released this December 19.

"I love him more for it, he's such a proud papa, of all of us," Saldaña recently told GamesRadar+ of Cameron saying it makes "no sense" she wasn't nominated for Neytiri.

"I know that he feels the same way about Sigourney [Weaver] especially with her performance in The Way of Water. This woman was able to put all of her theatrical education and skills to work by being a woman of a certain age playing a teenager. She did it so beautifully, she was just magnificent to watch, her process and everything."

