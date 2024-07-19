Director Ridley Scott gave Alien: Romulus star just three blunt yet hilarious words of advice

Soon the newest addition in the beloved Alien franchise, Alien: Romulus, will hit the big screen, but with a brand new cast taking a story set between two legendary movies, there is bound to be a little bit of nerves. But that’s okay as producer Ridley had some advice for newcomer Romulus star David Jonsson.

"Yeah, he was just like, ‘Don’t be shit.’ Something along the lines of that!" said Jonsson in an interview with Rolling Stone UK . Now, we can guess that Scott probably wasn't being 100% serious with his advice, but it is hilarious nonetheless. On a more serious note, Jonsson added that everyone on set of Romulus was super supportive, adding, "I’m not just saying this, but the studio and Fede and all the team had supreme trust in me, and I kind of needed that."

Scott notably directed the original 1979 movie Alien starring Sigourney Weaver which kicked off the whole saga. Interestingly enough the seventh installment Alien: Romulus takes place after the events of Scott’s epic but before its sequel Aliens , directed by Avatar’s James Cameron and released in 1986.

Scott is back again for Alien: Romulus, but this time as a producer, handing the directing reins to Evil Dead’s Fede Álvarez. The upcoming flick follows a group of young adults facing the universe’s most fearsome creatures. The official synopsis from 20th Century Studios reads: "While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe."

Jonsson plays Andy, a synthetic model and brother to the movie’s lead character Rain. Later in the interview, Jonsson had some touching words to say about joining the franchise and exploring his character." The Alien films are iconic; it’s proper cinema," said Jonsson. "For me, it was all about Andy, who he was. I’ve just never read such an interesting character."

Alongside Jonsson, the film stars Civil War ’s Cailee Spaeny, Archie Renaux, The Last of Us ’ Isabela Merced, and Aftersun ’s Spike Fearn.

Alien: Romulus hits theatres on August 16. For more, read Total Film's huge cover feature on the movie, out right now!

