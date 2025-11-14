Dan Trachtenberg worried "a little" about making Bud too cute in Predator: Badlands, but Marvel's Rocket and Groot convinced him she could be both "adorable and super badass"

News
By published

The Murloc from World of Warcraft were another big inspiration behind Predator: Badlands' Bud

Bud in Predator: Badlands
(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Predator: Badlands is as much about misfits finding their chosen family as it is about blood-spilling butt-kicking, so it's no real surprise that director Dan Trachtenberg found inspiration in Guardians of the Galaxy. The Marvel movie didn't just inspire its themes and tones, though, it influenced the design of the sci-fi sequel's cutest character, Bud.

"The movie is very much about characters that appear to be one way, but then are actually quite different," Trachtenberg told Variety. "I thought about Rocket Raccoon or Groot – adorable, but also super badass. We're making a movie where the monster, predator, ugly mother****er is the protagonist. I did not think that should be the only crazy idea.

CATEGORIES
Amy West
Amy West

I am an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things TV and film across our Total Film and SFX sections. Elsewhere, my words have been published by the likes of Digital Spy, SciFiNow, PinkNews, FANDOM, Radio Times, and Total Film magazine.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.