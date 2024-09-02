This behind the scenes video of the final creature in Alien: Romulus will haunt you forever

A behind the scenes video from the set of Alien: Romulus will likely scar you for life, because it gives a terrifying look at the final creature in the new sci-fi movie. Warning, the following will contain spoilers!

Romulus director Fede Alvarez shared the video to Twitter, captioned: "The incredibly talented Robert Bobroczkyi getting ready to chase after Cailee Spaeny in #alienromulus" The clip, which you can see below, gives an fantastically disturbing close-up look at the creature, named the Offspring.

The incredibly talented Robert Bobroczkyi getting ready to chase after Cailee Spaeny in #alienromulus @LegacyEffects #bts pic.twitter.com/Tp3DLXV40xAugust 30, 2024

Robert Bobroczkyi, the actor who plays the Offspring, stands at an impressive 7 foot 5 inches, which is how the creature is able to look so realistic standing there taking direction from Alvarez. Even though we know he's just a regular person playing the Offspring, the video is still giving us the creeps…

The Offspring is birthed by Isabela Merced's Kay, after Cailee Spaeny's Rain – also seen in the video – gives her a compound that she injects to save her own life after facing down the xenomorphs. Unfortunately, this has the horrible side effect of turning the baby into the human-xenomorph hybrid that is the Offspring. It's enough to send shivers down your spine.

Alvarez recently confirmed on Reddit that the father of Kay's baby is none other than Bjorn (Spike Fearn), which is particularly twisted considering the duo are actually cousins.

"I think my imagination thinks in stick figures so like, I don't have the most amazing imagination with those visuals. I remember reading the third act and thinking: 'Oh my god, this is amazing, but what is it actually going to look like?'" Spaeny told us on the red carpet. "And then on the day, I was going: 'Oh my god Fede, what have you done, this is traumatizing?'"

