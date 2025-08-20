Spider-Verse filmmakers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller join forces with Batman writer Tom King for an Archie movie

Archie Andrews, America's oldest teenager, is coming to the big screen in a live-action movie by comic writer Tom King and producers Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Aditya Sood of the animated Spider-Verse franchise.

Not much has been revealed about the Riverdale gang's upcoming foray into film, which is part of Lord and Miller's first look deal with Universal Pictures after what is described as a "competitive auction."

King, who is also currently writing an HBO Max animated show about DC hero Mister Miracle based on his own award winning comic, is not a newcomer to Archie, having written 2024's Archie: The Decision one-shot about Archie choosing between his perpetual will-they-won't-they love triangle with Betty and Veronica.

"We are longtime fans of Archie, Veronica, Betty, and the gang in all of their iterations. When we heard Tom King's take on the classic material, we instantly thought it made sense as an event movie for all audiences – both lifelong fans and a whole new generation," say Lord and Miller in a joint statement. "We're so excited to bring these beloved characters to the big screen."

Archie first debuted all the way back in 1941, and since then, he and his pals from the all-American town of Riverdale have consistently appeared in their own comics, while also having been previously adapted as a series of different animated series as well as the cult CW show Riverdale, which took the concept in a much darker, more melodramatic direction.

The gang was also the subject of the notoriously sub-par 1990 live-action made for TV movie Archie: To Riverdale and Back Again, about a grown up Archie Andrews returning to his hometown.

"Archie is about how we find the meaning of life in our love and the meaning of love in our life," King says. "And also about how incredibly hungry Jughead is. Like so hungry."