Netflix may have landed the winning bid for Warner Bros., but the streamer previously considered buying Disney instead

News
By published

Netflix once considered buying Disney, among several other media companies

Moana in Moana 2
(Image credit: Disney)

Before Netflix bought Warner Bros., the streaming giant reportedly had its sights set on another major studio: Disney.

According to a new report from Bloomberg, Netflix had previously considered buying Disney, along with a number of other media companies, but had always ultimately decided against it.

TOPICS
Emily Garbutt
Entertainment Writer

I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related across the Total Film and SFX sections. I help bring you all the latest news and also the occasional feature too. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.