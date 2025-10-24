Letterboxd hits major milestone and reveals the unexpected movie that has become the three billionth title watched on the app

Letterboxd has officially reached three billion films marked as watched on their app, and we would never have guessed which movie helped them get there.

The platform, a favorite for movie fans all over the world, celebrated this major milestone today, writing on Twitter: "Letterboxd has now joined the Three Billion Watched Club." Immediately after, multiple people asked which movie had become the three billionth title to be watched on the app, and Letterboxd obliged – it was Jumanji: The Next Level.

"I really hope this is true because that's hilarious," replied one user, followed by a swift response from the platform: "It is."

"This is the funniest s*** I have ever seen," added another, while others seemed devastated by this fun fact and demanded: "Could you lie about this instead."

"We really must atone at 4 billion," commented someone else, while others were a tad more radical and proposed to "delete the app and start over."

Released back in 2019, Jumanji: The Next Level was a follow-up to the successful 2017 Jumanji reboot, Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle, and brought back lead stars Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, and Kevin Hart.

"When Spencer goes back into the fantastical world of Jumanji, pals Martha, Fridge and Bethany re-enter the game to bring him home," reads the official synopsis, "But the game is now broken – and fighting back. Everything the friends know about Jumanji is about to change, as they soon discover there's more obstacles and more danger to overcome."

The film has a 72% approval rating from critics and 87% from viewers on Rotten Tomatoes, with the Critics Consensus reading: "Like many classic games, Jumanji: The Next Level retains core components of what came before while adding enough fresh bits to keep things playable."

In GamesRadar+'s Jumanji: The Next Level review, we gave the film three stars, noting that although "some of the vibrancy has worn off", it's undeniable that "this Rock-solid sequel has enough giggles and gasps to attract herds of viewers".

