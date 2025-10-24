Hasbro has 45-50 movies and TV shows in development, and we're not even sure we can name that many toys

That includes two separate Monopoly projects

More toys are set to jump onto the big screen in the next few years, with Hasbro teasing that they have around 45 to 50 series and feature film projects currently in development with different studios. We know that two separate Monopoly projects are in the works right now, but most of those projects, based on Hasbro properties, won't be announced any time soon.

"We tend to not announce a development deal, we tend to wait until it’s actually in production," said CEO Chris Cocks in a recent interview with Deadline. "Those are starting to go through, and probably in 2026 there will be a lot more to share." Cocks said the company is working with "the best of the best," licensing their properties to major entertainment players like Netflix, Disney, Universal, Warner Bros., Lionsgate and Paramount.

Mireia Mullor
