Hasbro has 45-50 movies and TV shows in development, and we're not even sure we can name that many toys

More toys are set to jump onto the big screen in the next few years, with Hasbro teasing that they have around 45 to 50 series and feature film projects currently in development with different studios. We know that two separate Monopoly projects are in the works right now, but most of those projects, based on Hasbro properties, won't be announced any time soon.

"We tend to not announce a development deal, we tend to wait until it’s actually in production," said CEO Chris Cocks in a recent interview with Deadline. "Those are starting to go through, and probably in 2026 there will be a lot more to share." Cocks said the company is working with "the best of the best," licensing their properties to major entertainment players like Netflix, Disney, Universal, Warner Bros., Lionsgate and Paramount.

Other previously announced Hasbro projects include My Little Pony, and we wouldn't be surprised if more Transformers movies are on the way after the warm reception of the animated title Transformers One.

The Monopoly movie is being developed at Lionsgate and will be produced by Margot Robbie's LuckyChap. Earlier this year, Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein were announced as writers. The second Monopoly project is an unscripted game show, which is being created at Netflix.

Films based on toys are having a moment right now, following the record-breaking success of Barbie in the summer of 2023. Emily in Paris star Lily Collins is set to star in a Polly Pocket movie produced by Reese Witherspoon, while Daniel Kaluuya will lead the cast of a live-action film based on Barney, both properties of Mattel. Adaptations of Hot Wheels, Magic 8 Ball, American Girl and Monster High are currently in the works too, and we're sure many more will follow if viewers keep turning up in cinemas (or streaming).

