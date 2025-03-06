The Monopoly movie from Margot Robbie's production company will be written by the Dungeons and Dragons movie directors

The Monopoly movie has had an exciting update – it will be written by the writers and directors of Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

According to Deadline, a deal has been closed for John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein to pen the script for the Lionsgate movie, which is based on the iconic Hasbro board game.

Margot Robbie's production company LuckyChap Entertainment is producing, which means the beloved board game could be getting the Barbie treatment. We'll just have to wait and see, because there are no further details just yet.

"We knew LuckyChap would be a beacon for the best talent in town, and Lionsgate & Hasbro are thrilled that Goldstein & Daley have decided to join the fun," Erin Westerman, co-president of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said in a statement. "We've been longtime admirers of their work – telling bold, original, intelligent stories for all audiences. They are the perfect architects for this franchise."

Dungeons and Dragons, of course, is technically a Hasbro board game itself – so this wouldn't be completely uncharted territory for Daley and Goldstein. Whether it's an 'in universe' style movie like D&D, a hybrid like Barbie, or a movie literally about people playing Monopoly – in the spirit of Daley and Goldstein's Game Night – remains to be seen.

While the D&D movie was a success with fans and critics, no sequel has been announced just yet. Star Chris Pine, though, is keen to return. "I've heard some rumors about it," he told us of a potential follow-up back in 2023. "But I don't know anything yet. But I feel pretty confident that it may happen." When we asked if he'd be happy to return, he answered: "Absolutely."

