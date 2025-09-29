X-Men '97 star is "amazed Disney greenlit" season 2 because it's "very, very dark" and "a lot of people die"

News
By published

RIP to our faves

X-Men &#039;97
(Image credit: Disney Plus)

X-Men '97 star Ross Marquand, who voices Professor X in the show, has teased that season 2 will be very dark – and now we're worried for our favorite characters.

Speaking to Collider, Marquand shared that he's "amazed Disney greenlit it because it's so dark. It's very, very dark. A lot of people die, and so many people don't talk about it. Just being honest."

Of course, season 1 saw the deaths of multiple major characters at Genosha, including – spoiler alert – Magneto, Dazzler, and Gambit. Though there is a chance Magneto made it out alive, thanks to Leech.

X-Men '97 season 2 is coming in 2026, and season 3 has already been confirmed. "Right now, we are still working on X-Men '97 season 2. It's coming together amazingly, and the scripts for season 3 are insane," Brad Winderbaum, Marvel's head of streaming, television and animation, shared earlier this year.

"That is certainly scratching the X-Men itch for me on television. And there is an X-Men feature in development right now, so that is the focus of X-Men currently."

There are very few details out there about the MCU X-Men movie at the moment, but we'll see some returning X-Men from the Fox era in Avengers: Doomsday next year. The roster includes Alan Cumming's Nightcrawler, Patrick Stewart's Professor X, and Ian McKellan's Magneto.

Our X-Men '97 season 1 review gave the show 4.5 stars, with our verdict reading: "X-Men '97 is a seamlessly connected revival season that serves as a near-perfect reintroduction to one of Marvel’s best superhero teams. If the theme song doesn't make you cry, the character arcs will." Here's hoping season 2 is just as good.

While you wait for X-Men '97 season 2, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows for everything else that's in store.

See more TV Shows News
Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards
Deputy Entertainment Editor

I'm the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.