X-Men '97 star is "amazed Disney greenlit" season 2 because it's "very, very dark" and "a lot of people die"
RIP to our faves
X-Men '97 star Ross Marquand, who voices Professor X in the show, has teased that season 2 will be very dark – and now we're worried for our favorite characters.
Speaking to Collider, Marquand shared that he's "amazed Disney greenlit it because it's so dark. It's very, very dark. A lot of people die, and so many people don't talk about it. Just being honest."
Of course, season 1 saw the deaths of multiple major characters at Genosha, including – spoiler alert – Magneto, Dazzler, and Gambit. Though there is a chance Magneto made it out alive, thanks to Leech.
X-Men '97 season 2 is coming in 2026, and season 3 has already been confirmed. "Right now, we are still working on X-Men '97 season 2. It's coming together amazingly, and the scripts for season 3 are insane," Brad Winderbaum, Marvel's head of streaming, television and animation, shared earlier this year.
"That is certainly scratching the X-Men itch for me on television. And there is an X-Men feature in development right now, so that is the focus of X-Men currently."
There are very few details out there about the MCU X-Men movie at the moment, but we'll see some returning X-Men from the Fox era in Avengers: Doomsday next year. The roster includes Alan Cumming's Nightcrawler, Patrick Stewart's Professor X, and Ian McKellan's Magneto.
Our X-Men '97 season 1 review gave the show 4.5 stars, with our verdict reading: "X-Men '97 is a seamlessly connected revival season that serves as a near-perfect reintroduction to one of Marvel’s best superhero teams. If the theme song doesn't make you cry, the character arcs will." Here's hoping season 2 is just as good.
While you wait for X-Men '97 season 2, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows for everything else that's in store.
I'm the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.